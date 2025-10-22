Thanks for the additional feedback y'all.
I've hopefully fixed the achievement triggering for good (fingers crossed)
as well as I've object pooled the entire game so that it runs better at higher fps (on higher waves) on lower end hardware.
Hopefully those changes should help.
-DogmaQuest
Update 1.21 Hotfix
