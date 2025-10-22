 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 Fellowship Escape From Duckov NINJA GAIDEN 4 Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 October 2025 Build 20491899 Edited 22 October 2025 – 07:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thanks for the additional feedback y'all.

I've hopefully fixed the achievement triggering for good (fingers crossed)
as well as I've object pooled the entire game so that it runs better at higher fps (on higher waves) on lower end hardware.

Hopefully those changes should help.

-DogmaQuest

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2253511
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2253512
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2253513
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link