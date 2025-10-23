Viractal v0.1.3 Update is here!

This update focuses on one of the most requested improvements: faster battle pacing!

We’ve significantly reduced waiting times during combat for a smoother and more dynamic experience.

Battle Flow Improvements

In previous versions, skill animations and effect displays could make the battle feel slow.

With this update, we’ve made several adjustments to make combat much more responsive.

▶ Behavior up to Ver. 0.1.2

Battles waited for all animations to finish before proceeding to the next turn.

→ For melee attacks, this included “attack → return to position.”

Skill cards with multiple effects displayed each effect one after another.

→ e.g. Damage → Status Change.

▶ Improvements from Ver. 0.1.3

Battles now progress to the next turn right after damage animations finish.

→ No longer waits for the attacker to return to position.

Skill effects are now displayed simultaneously.

→ e.g. Damage + Status Change occur together for faster action!

Player turns switch earlier.

→ Turn transition happens before the card draw animation, reducing downtime.

From the Dev Team

This update focuses on improving the overall battle tempo.

Many players have asked us to make battles feel faster, and we’ve addressed that by shortening skill animation delays.

Enjoy smoother, speedier battles and explore the world of Viractal like never before!



Please note: some elements of this update are still in beta tuning. We’ll continue refining gameplay in future updates—stay tuned!