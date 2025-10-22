List of fixes in build 1044:

Fixed an issue where heroes were not registering in the Hero Guild after it was rebuilt.

Updated Portuguese font.

Fixed a progression block on maps 1 2 5 and 12 when loading a saved game.

Fixed a bug with the artifact merchant on map 5.

Moved treasure chests that heroes couldn’t reach.

Fixed a bug where a squad could get stuck if all members tried to interact with the same object simultaneously.

Adjusted balance for the orc hero’s attacks.

Changed resurrection speed for angels.

Fixed hero voice playback when loading a saved game.

During story dialogues all other voices are now muted.

Fixed an issue preventing the construction of a trade post on map 5 after loading a saved game.

Fixed a bug where heroes couldn’t reach the exploration flag.

Fixed an issue where quest target markers remained after their removal.

Fixed a bug preventing the construction of neutral faction guilds on map 8.

Adjusted the placement of portals and quest markers on map 12.

Fixed an issue on map 9 where the magic stone couldn’t be attacked immediately after defeating the guardian.