Great news, Heroes — Whirl Isle is saved!

5 basic tower types + 15 advanced Maiji warrior tower forms



types + 9 heroic forms of the shrine maiden Pani



forms of the shrine maiden Pani 28 talent-tree skills



Plus a cast of quirky island creatures and trap mechanisms



Jump around the map to hype and buff your teammates!



Use level facilities to turn the tide at critical moments (and yes, sometimes they may cause chaos for your own side...)



If things go south, body-block enemies with your own body to buy time for your allies!



Four difficulty levels + Difficulty Editor

Enemy HP multiplier



Allied HP multiplier



Enemy damage multiplier



Whether right-click opens tower summon, etc.



Our pixel tower-defense game Relic Guardian has finally arrived on Steam!Launch limited-time two-week sale — 15% off.On this magical pixel island, you play as the summoned hero Fran, fighting side-by-side with the shrine maiden Pani and the brave Maiji warriors to defend Whirl Isle.There are(forests, industrial/chemical zones, volcanoes, and more),, and aboutof adventure in total!Along the journey you’ll face nearly a hundred enemy types — magic users, flyers, tanks — plus a variety of distinctive gate-keeping bosses.Many allies will join your cause:Together they form your personal tower-defense frontline!You can also use thetoon the fly and have towers chase down stragglers!Beyond building defenses, as the burdened hero you can do much more:Each stage has four selectable difficulty levels.We’ve also prepared a Difficulty Editor: click theat the bottom left of the game page to freely adjust:Whether you want an easy run or to suffer through tower-defense hell, the choice is yours!The adventure gates of Whirl Isle are officially open — have fun!If you encounter any issues or have feedback while playing, please tell us on Discord — we read everything carefully.