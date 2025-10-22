Great news, Heroes — Whirl Isle is saved!
Our pixel tower-defense game Relic Guardian has finally arrived on Steam!
Launch limited-time two-week sale — 15% off.
On this magical pixel island, you play as the summoned hero Fran, fighting side-by-side with the shrine maiden Pani and the brave Maiji warriors to defend Whirl Isle.
There are 5 themed continents (forests, industrial/chemical zones, volcanoes, and more), 20+ challenge stages, and about 15–20 hours of adventure in total!
Along the journey you’ll face nearly a hundred enemy types — magic users, flyers, tanks — plus a variety of distinctive gate-keeping bosses.
Many allies will join your cause:
- 5 basic tower types + 15 advanced Maiji warrior tower forms
- 9 heroic forms of the shrine maiden Pani
- 28 talent-tree skills
- Plus a cast of quirky island creatures and trap mechanisms
Together they form your personal tower-defense frontline!
You can also use the “Power of Wishes” to reposition towers on the fly and have towers chase down stragglers!
Beyond building defenses, as the burdened hero you can do much more:
- Jump around the map to hype and buff your teammates!
- Use level facilities to turn the tide at critical moments (and yes, sometimes they may cause chaos for your own side...)
- If things go south, body-block enemies with your own body to buy time for your allies!
Four difficulty levels + Difficulty Editor
Each stage has four selectable difficulty levels.
We’ve also prepared a Difficulty Editor: click the “Golden Finger” button at the bottom left of the game page to freely adjust:
- Enemy HP multiplier
- Allied HP multiplier
- Enemy damage multiplier
- Whether right-click opens tower summon, etc.
Whether you want an easy run or to suffer through tower-defense hell, the choice is yours!
The adventure gates of Whirl Isle are officially open — have fun!
If you encounter any issues or have feedback while playing, please tell us on Discord — we read everything carefully.