Thank you for using Desktop Mate!

We're excited to announce the release of Desktop Mate Ver. 1.8.0, an update packed with improvements and bug fixes — all based on your valuable feedback and requests! Please update to the latest version and enjoy the enhanced experience!

Highlights of This Update

Improvements & Refinements

Fixed an issue where the banner on the Character Change page would not update correctly if DLC was purchased while the application was running.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the up and down buttons on the Alarm List page's scrollbar were not functioning.

Fixed an issue where the character's shadow would be cut off during startup.

If you encounter any issues or notice anything unusual after the update, please feel free to report it on the Steam Community Forums.

Your feedback continues to shape the future of Desktop Mate — thank you for being a part of it!