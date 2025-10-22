 Skip to content
22 October 2025 Build 20491469
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, friends and players! We’ve got a new update that should improve the game. It was only possible because of your excellent feedback and reports, and for that, we are truly thankful. And again, please bear with us as we roll this out, and help us make Polylithic better by reporting any bugs or issues on our Discord

Release Notes:

  • Reduced stutters when traversing in Story

  • New save format for Story for better size and speed, but it is backwards-compatible

  • Reduced detail density to the intended level in Story

  • New chunks generated in Story will no longer have grass and flowers underwater.

  • Rebalanced Task unlocking, making more difficult tasks require fewer reps

  • The time of day is displayed when hovering the indicator

  • Improved placement of items near water

  • Fixed networking error when creating a character

  • Certain objects will no longer snap underwater

  • Fixed a terrain loading bug

  • Totem tiers beyond those in Story are properly handled

  • Maps are now saved on the client side in Multiplayer

  • Improved radial menu highlight display

