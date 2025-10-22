Hello, friends and players! We’ve got a new update that should improve the game. It was only possible because of your excellent feedback and reports, and for that, we are truly thankful. And again, please bear with us as we roll this out, and help us make Polylithic better by reporting any bugs or issues on our Discord

Release Notes:

Reduced stutters when traversing in Story

New save format for Story for better size and speed, but it is backwards-compatible

Reduced detail density to the intended level in Story

New chunks generated in Story will no longer have grass and flowers underwater.

Rebalanced Task unlocking, making more difficult tasks require fewer reps

The time of day is displayed when hovering the indicator

Improved placement of items near water

Fixed networking error when creating a character

Certain objects will no longer snap underwater

Fixed a terrain loading bug

Totem tiers beyond those in Story are properly handled

Maps are now saved on the client side in Multiplayer

Improved radial menu highlight display

