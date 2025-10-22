Hello, friends and players! We’ve got a new update that should improve the game. It was only possible because of your excellent feedback and reports, and for that, we are truly thankful. And again, please bear with us as we roll this out, and help us make Polylithic better by reporting any bugs or issues on our Discord
Release Notes:
Reduced stutters when traversing in Story
New save format for Story for better size and speed, but it is backwards-compatible
Reduced detail density to the intended level in Story
New chunks generated in Story will no longer have grass and flowers underwater.
Rebalanced Task unlocking, making more difficult tasks require fewer reps
The time of day is displayed when hovering the indicator
Improved placement of items near water
Fixed networking error when creating a character
Certain objects will no longer snap underwater
Fixed a terrain loading bug
Totem tiers beyond those in Story are properly handled
Maps are now saved on the client side in Multiplayer
Improved radial menu highlight display
We Want to Hear From You!
Your feedback is vital to shaping the world of Polylithic. Join the conversation on any of these platforms:
Changed files in this update