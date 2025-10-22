This is the first update to our demo. We delayed one week for PAX, but we're back to our two-week cycle from now on!
Biggest change here is adding aim and move indicators to enemies, as well as fixing indicators where they were wrong or missing, including melee weapons.
Changelog
🏓 Gameplay
- Fixed an issue causing mods to not appear in the demo.
- Prevent melee clash hitstop when two enemies are fighting offscreen.
- Fix missing aura effect on Close Combat, Out of Touch, Broodmother, Twitch and Biofuel.
🤖 Tech
- Resetting control settings properly updates UI.
- Fixed bug where resetting controls using a different device would fail.
- Fixed a crash when abandoning run while exiting a level.
- Optimization: Decorations that respond to touch now use a shader instead of the CPU.
✅ UI
- Fixed bug where run victory screen said that you died. (Reported by @reuben)
- Gadgets with no charge limit show as :infinity: in HUD.
- Fix error calculating scimitar's spinning slash aim indicator mesh.
- Fixed visual bug where gamepad could focus and toggle task checkboxes.
- Instability level up has been reduced to one screen.
- Show enemy move indicators.
- Show aim indicators for "fire point" spaced weapons (Starshard, Mining Laser).
- Indicate initial angle of swinging laser attacks (Disintegrator draw attack).
- Add aim indicators for melee weapons.
- Beam attack aim indicators reflect beam width adjustment.
- Extend projectile aim indicators to reflect the length of projectiles (not just the point they move to).
- Show aim indicators for non-player actors.
- Fix debrief button hover state.
- Fixed aim and move indicators not displaying over pits in the tutorial.
🔊 Audio
- Fixed bug where UI audio played multiple times when hovering (Reported by @atezian)
- More Rexogenous audio.
📚 Tutorialization
- Fixed issue where quickdraw tutorial could be completed with attack.
Check out the full changelog.
Just a reminder that we want to hear your feedback (good or bad) via Discord and Steam Discussions.
—Chronosphere Team
Changed files in this update