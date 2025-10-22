New Additions and Adjustments:
- New Core - Chaos Refinement (unlocked at Orange Skull 5 difficulty):
+1 minimum Chaotic affixes on Chaotic items
70%/65%/60%/55%/50% less Drop Quantity
- New Core - Chaos Aberration (unlocked at Orange Skull 5 difficulty):
50% more weight of Drop-Exclusive Affixes
1000% more Monster Life
1000% more Monster Damage
- Added P (Ping) as a higher DPS unit than T (Tera) (1 P = 1000 T)
- Removed the limit on the number of affixes you can retain when using Eternal Frost Heart
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where the cold damage dealt by the Eternal Frost Eye was affected by damage modifiers.
- Fixed a display error in the modifier selection box when using the Eternal Frost Heart.
- Fixed a resource description error in the Scent exchange interface.
- Fixed some missing translations.
Changed files in this update