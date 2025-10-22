 Skip to content
22 October 2025 Build 20491263 Edited 22 October 2025 – 05:52:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Additions and Adjustments:

  • New Core - Chaos Refinement (unlocked at Orange Skull 5 difficulty):
    +1 minimum Chaotic affixes on Chaotic items
    70%/65%/60%/55%/50% less Drop Quantity
  • New Core - Chaos Aberration (unlocked at Orange Skull 5 difficulty):
    50% more weight of Drop-Exclusive Affixes
    1000% more Monster Life
    1000% more Monster Damage
  • Added P (Ping) as a higher DPS unit than T (Tera) (1 P = 1000 T)
  • Removed the limit on the number of affixes you can retain when using Eternal Frost Heart


Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where the cold damage dealt by the Eternal Frost Eye was affected by damage modifiers.
  • Fixed a display error in the modifier selection box when using the Eternal Frost Heart.
  • Fixed a resource description error in the Scent exchange interface.
  • Fixed some missing translations.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2494811
macOS 64-bit Depot 2494812
