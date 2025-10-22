- Rebuilt the game to patch security vulnerability Unity CVE-2025-59489
My team and I are still working on the full release of Castle Fractal! I hope you enjoyed your time with it so far, and are looking forward to the full release.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update