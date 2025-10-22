 Skip to content
22 October 2025 Build 20491211 Edited 22 October 2025 – 04:59:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Rebuilt the game to patch security vulnerability Unity CVE-2025-59489


My team and I are still working on the full release of Castle Fractal! I hope you enjoyed your time with it so far, and are looking forward to the full release.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3293381
  • Loading history…
