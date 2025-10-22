 Skip to content
22 October 2025 Build 20491044 Edited 22 October 2025 – 06:13:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

- Fixed an issue where props could be placed outside the city bounds

Changed files in this update

