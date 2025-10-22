 Skip to content
Major 22 October 2025 Build 20490901
Update notes via Steam Community

Howdy All

It’s been a year since the release of VHScape, and this Halloween we wanted to bring an HD overhaul to the game along with some quality of life tweaks and the recent Unity security patch.

Changes

  • Updated visuals, sound, and overall feel

  • Trimmed the anomaly count down

  • Updated almost every anomaly and added some new ones

  • Slightly lowered number of correct guesses to win

  • Reworked Stat and Achievement tracking

  • A minimal counter for “seen anomaly x/x” after each death

  • Unity security fix

"Seen anomaly" count does not carry over from version 1.0, and we hope you enjoy the patch!

-Kall and darbs

Changed files in this update

