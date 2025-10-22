Howdy All
It’s been a year since the release of VHScape, and this Halloween we wanted to bring an HD overhaul to the game along with some quality of life tweaks and the recent Unity security patch.
Changes
Updated visuals, sound, and overall feel
Trimmed the anomaly count down
Updated almost every anomaly and added some new ones
Slightly lowered number of correct guesses to win
Reworked Stat and Achievement tracking
A minimal counter for “seen anomaly x/x” after each death
Unity security fix
"Seen anomaly" count does not carry over from version 1.0, and we hope you enjoy the patch!
-Kall and darbs
Changed files in this update