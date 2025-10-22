Howdy All

It’s been a year since the release of VHScape, and this Halloween we wanted to bring an HD overhaul to the game along with some quality of life tweaks and the recent Unity security patch.

Changes

Updated visuals, sound, and overall feel

Trimmed the anomaly count down

Updated almost every anomaly and added some new ones

Slightly lowered number of correct guesses to win

Reworked Stat and Achievement tracking

A minimal counter for “seen anomaly x/x” after each death

Unity security fix

"Seen anomaly" count does not carry over from version 1.0, and we hope you enjoy the patch!

-Kall and darbs