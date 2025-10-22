hi. so. bit of an informal update here. i was sent a bug report the other day about the game not displaying the arabic font correctly--this was odd to me, because the previous update did not change anything about the arabic translation. it's also been like this for a few months now, so i feel really bad i never noticed this!

anyway, when i tested the game tonight, the font indeed did not display correctly. but using a different font worked normally! so i swapped it out and uploaded the patch just now... HOWEVER... upon opening the newly updated game in steam, the NEW font appears to be broken.

um. i don't know why this happened???? but what i CAN tell you is... THERE IS A WORKAROUND!

here are the steps:

while the game is still in english language, open the "settings" screen in the bottom left, click "accessibility" change the font setting to "DejaVu Sans" from settings screen, open "language..." and change to arabic the text will display correctly (yay!)

i'm really sorry about this. i don't know why it broke, so i'm going to have to try to come back to this bug another day...

hopefully the next time the ren'py engine updates, everything will magically work correctly! programming is like that sometimes. thanks for reading! again, sorry to anyone who is affected by this strange bug!

-nami