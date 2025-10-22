Update Log:

Thank you very much to everyone for playing our game and for providing feedback on any issues encountered during your experience. We are currently addressing these issues based on priority and will be rolling out updates progressively. If you have any questions while playing the game, feel free to leave a comment under this post. You can also join our official QQ group: 202022271 We welcome everyone to join the group and chat with us!

This Update's Adjustments:

Adjustment to the unlock method for the hidden ending:

After reading Guy's Story Chapter 5, the hidden ending will now be directly unlocked. A prompt window will appear, allowing players to jump directly to the hidden ending. Adjustment to the unlock method for character biography stories:

Character biography stories will now be unlocked progressively as the story content is advanced. They are no longer exclusively unlocked in Adventure Mode.

For players who have already completed Story Mode, all biography stories will be unlocked upon entering the game after this update, allowing for immediate viewing.

This Update's Fixes:

Fixed a bug that prevented the achievement "Mercenary Corps Commander" from being completed.