22 October 2025 Build 20490736 Edited 22 October 2025 – 05:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Unity recently discovered a security issue and recommended that all developers update their games to a patched version of the editor. So nothing major changing here, just rebuilt the game on a patched version of the editor per Unity's recommendation!

If curious, more details can be found here:
https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

