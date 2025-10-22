 Skip to content
22 October 2025 Build 20490550 Edited 22 October 2025 – 21:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug fixes:

-Blob Command Deck "Frenzy" gives combat when it shouldn't

-Union Command Deck "Union Blitz" should only give 1 combat

-Command Deck selection broken in tournament screen


Changed files in this update

Windows Star Realms Content Depot 438141
