Hello Community,

I’m very happy to present another update for my game! 🎉

This is a small but important mid-update.

This update includes several important fixes and adjustments:

Vehicle Bug Fixed: Vehicles were clipping through the ground — this issue has been resolved.

Lost Island: Transitions between water and land have been reworked.

Weather: Various weather effects have been adjusted.

Seasons: Seasons now change every 15 in-game days (24 months in 15 days).

Multi Deck Pro: The character’s crouching posture has been reworked.

General Fixes

Various smaller bugs have been fixed to improve the gameplay experience and stability.

If you have any questions or feedback, let me know! Thank you for your support and have fun with the game!

