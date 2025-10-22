 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 Escape From Duckov Destiny 2 NINJA GAIDEN 4
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 October 2025 Build 20490438 Edited 22 October 2025 – 03:32:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed startup black screen issue: Adjusted compatibility between certain Windows SDK versions and graphics initialization modules, resolving cases where some systems could remain on a black screen during launch.

  • Performance optimization: Reorganized the rendering resource loading order and caching process, improving overall framerate by approximately 5–10 FPS.

  • Fixed compass display issues: On certain devices, differences in World Transform update timing or component hierarchy synchronization could cause the compass needle to drift or misalign. Logic has been refined to ensure accurate and consistent direction across systems.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused, and thank you for your patience and feedback.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3798311
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitDLC 3945530 Depot 3945530
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitDLC 3945540 Depot 3945540
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link