Fixed startup black screen issue: Adjusted compatibility between certain Windows SDK versions and graphics initialization modules, resolving cases where some systems could remain on a black screen during launch.
Performance optimization: Reorganized the rendering resource loading order and caching process, improving overall framerate by approximately 5–10 FPS.
Fixed compass display issues: On certain devices, differences in World Transform update timing or component hierarchy synchronization could cause the compass needle to drift or misalign. Logic has been refined to ensure accurate and consistent direction across systems.
We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused, and thank you for your patience and feedback.
