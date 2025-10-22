 Skip to content
22 October 2025 Build 20490311 Edited 22 October 2025 – 05:46:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
(Added): Added a fishing station
(Adjusted): In Casual Mode, the final boss will definitely drop either a Stat Fruit or a Talent Clear Fruit
(Adjusted): In Casual Mode, increased the drop rate of Stat Fruits for bosses in stages 7-9
(Adjusted): In Challenge Mode, the final boss will definitely drop one of the following: Stat Fruit, Talent Clear Fruit, or Talent Extract Fruit
(Adjusted): In Challenge Mode, increased the drop rate of Stat Fruits for bosses in stages 7-9
(Adjusted): Skill adjustments
Vexora: Annihilation Barrage:
Projectile flight speed doubled
Projectile interval adjusted from 0.2 to 0.1
Gluttony: Earthshaking Devour:
Fixed the issue where monsters couldn't be pulled in with a certain probability
Kapi Bee: Dual Bee Pursuit Sting:
Re-inherited the splitting effect

