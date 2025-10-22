(Added): Added a fishing station

(Adjusted): In Casual Mode, the final boss will definitely drop either a Stat Fruit or a Talent Clear Fruit

(Adjusted): In Casual Mode, increased the drop rate of Stat Fruits for bosses in stages 7-9

(Adjusted): In Challenge Mode, the final boss will definitely drop one of the following: Stat Fruit, Talent Clear Fruit, or Talent Extract Fruit

(Adjusted): In Challenge Mode, increased the drop rate of Stat Fruits for bosses in stages 7-9

(Adjusted): Skill adjustments

Vexora: Annihilation Barrage:

Projectile flight speed doubled

Projectile interval adjusted from 0.2 to 0.1

Gluttony: Earthshaking Devour:

Fixed the issue where monsters couldn't be pulled in with a certain probability

Kapi Bee: Dual Bee Pursuit Sting:

Re-inherited the splitting effect