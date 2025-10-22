 Skip to content
22 October 2025 Build 20489923 Edited 22 October 2025 – 02:19:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Large numbers formatted to be easier to read

  • Made hitbox for slugs slightly smaller

  • New and improved lightning effect

Bug fixes

  • Damage per size did not work correctly with size per bounce component

  • Lightning bounces bounced too many times

Changed files in this update

Depot 3610531
  • Loading history…
