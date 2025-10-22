Changes
Large numbers formatted to be easier to read
Made hitbox for slugs slightly smaller
New and improved lightning effect
Bug fixes
Damage per size did not work correctly with size per bounce component
Lightning bounces bounced too many times
Changed files in this update