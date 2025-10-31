AniBit, the new brand that lets you “play” anime, launches its first title:

PIXEL DASH: Toast of Destiny!

Launch Sale: Available for 7 days from today! Don’t miss your chance to grab the game at 10% off!

“Uh-oh! I’m late, I’m late!” — What starts as a familiar anime morning scene with our heroine Haruka Ran dashing out with a slice of toast in her mouth quickly turns into an extreme action challenge. Unexpected obstacles and traps await, transforming an ordinary school commute into a thrilling parkour adventure.

Collect 10 slices of toast in-game to trigger a special event. Keep running, jumping, and retrying until you uncover it all!

From the school trip to Kyoto to the fateful encounters along the way—experience the story to its end and witness Haruka’s destiny unfold.