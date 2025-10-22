[Announcement] Notice in Advance for Inactive In-Game Name Reset Event
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello, Heroes of Bermesiah!
We would like to inform players in advance about the upcoming in-game name reset event for long-term inactive accounts, scheduled for November 12.
Once the event begins, players will be able to select and change to any of the in-game names that have been reset.
<In-Game Name Reset Eligibility>
- Accounts with no login activity between November 1, 2023, 06:00 to November 12, 2025 Before Maintenance (UTC+0)
<In-Game Name Reset Date>
- Reset Date: During Maintenance on November 12, 2025 (UTC+0)
<Important Note>
- If players do not wish to have their in-game names reset, please log in at least once before the November 12, 2025 maintenance.
- Only logins that reach the World Map (Game Launch → Server Selection → Character Selection → World Map) will be recognized as valid. Please ensure to fully enter the World Map when logging in.
Further details will be shared in a future notice. We look forward to your interest and participation!
Thank you.
