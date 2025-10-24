This week, we’re rounding off the workshop’s ammo lineup with the addition of the CHAC 5.56mm rounds. This new option gives players a dependable option which can easily be acquired from the workshop to complete the current range of craftable ammunition.
Also, the ICARUS: Console Edition was just announced on the Galaxies Showcase earlier today. We'll include all the details on where to wishlist and follow for more information.
We’re also giving a quick preview of next week’s patch, which will introduce new items to the Rustic Decoration set — perfect for adding a bit of rugged charm to your base.
Notable Improvements:
- Improvements and Fixes to the ECHO Device so it will work correctly for clients
- Fixing issues where in many cases destructible mesh actors where not being correctly cleaned up on clients, meaning they would stay in world when they shouldn't have
- Fixing the Flamethrowers visual pilot light not working on clients
- Fixes for notes which could not be read correctly by clients when interacting with them in the inventory
This Week: CHAC 5.56mm Ammo
The Workshop has been updated with the addition of 5.56mm ammo, available under the Firearms section. It can be unlocked for 250 Ren, with each box of 25 rounds costing 100 Ren once unlocked. Designed for use with assault rifles, this variant deals 50 more damage than the standard, planet-crafted version.
With this update, all current ammo types now have a Workshop option, giving players a complete selection of ammunition to suit their preferred loadouts. We thought it was important to round off all the ammo types before the addition of new weapons and ammo types in the future.
Announcing: ICARUS: Console Edition
Today we are excited to announce that a Console version of ICARUS has been under development by Grip Digital, with a planned release date in 2026. We'll have more information in the coming weeks, which will be posted alongside the brief FAQ in the #icarus-console channel in the Icarus Discord.
You can Wishlist for either platform using the links below:
Xbox: https://bit.ly/ICARUSXbox
PlayStation: https://bit.ly/ICARUSPlaystation
Next Week: New Rustic Decorations
Next week, we’ll be expanding the existing Rustic Decorations set with several new items, giving you more ways to customize and decorate your base. Check out the image before for a small preview.
Your support makes these updates possible.
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/35727/Icarus_Complete_the_Set/
Changelog 2.3.14.143672
New Content
Details
- CHAC 556 ammo is now a valid ammo type for assault rifles
- Un-devlocked workshop talent for 556 ammo pack
- Unlocking 5.56mm Workshop Ammo
Fixed
Details
- Fix BerryBush LOD screensize values
- Temporary fix for reinforced glass not crafting on dedi clients with a water supply
- Fix OLY not translated on open world selection
- Fix bone DT setup for Slugs
- Extend range of boss health bars in dens
- Weather Forecast no longer is left aligned, shifting its position based on version number
- Fix flamethrower pilot light does not work on clients
- Fix burrows should only take extra damage from tools that have a mining radius
- Fix bouncy physics on biofuel lamp when dropped
Future Content
Details
- Foliage & Cliff in Volcanic on Purple Quad, Elysium
- Adding more appropriate garlic harvest audio after hearing it in the wild
- Music spawn chance adjustments. Silence music track length adjustments and bounder deer spawn audio idle chance adjustments
- Queen - now begins submerged and reemerges on spawn
- Add light for thruster VFX for Transport base supply pod
- Small ambience balance and adjustments and fine tunes to scatters etc
- Ely - added more caves to Geothermal, red quad
- Queen - Fixed mission 5 so the quest wyrm will correctly go to the next quest location then delete itself. A real wyrm is then spawned that becomes dormant until a player gets close
- Adjustments to sulfur pool worm and hopper jump and land and footstep audio
- Fixed Frostplain/Mosswood biome transition area and refined Chilldwind Gorge and Crashsite biome edges. Added experimental/wip Bounds texture
- Adding lithium crossbow fire audio, event, data table setup. Also adjustments and fine tunes to ghost croc audio and states
- Small updates to volume and eq adjustments to mange wolf alpha and standard mange wolf aggro states to better represent size. Also adding test ELY desert fog tint and Atmosphere setup which is mostly a duplicate of standard desert with fog adjustments to increase blue in sky
- Ely - added more caves to Tundra, green+yellow quads
- Fixed outpost widget not being in the widget bounds
- Raptor juvi footstep event and adjustments to striker footstep event. Simplifying and decreasing size of unnecessary layers in event. Adjustments to rain balance for tundra, music length for ELY etc
- Opening sequence improvement on FX
- Ely - fixed landscape seams and floating cliffs in Geothermal and NW volcanic, red quad
- Ely - fixed cliff placement in Tundra, green quad
- Added SK_BOW_Crossbow_Lithium with animations
- Removed Ice Lake, Added Nav Blockers, Added Scree to Slope, Green Quad, Elysium
- Mission 5 - Fixed 'kill travel' mission being in the incorrect location
- Adding raptor mount idle event and data table setups to have more subtle vocal experience with mounts to not become annoying
- Adding setup for lithium sledgehammer audio
- Sandwyrm Queen - Added new queen bp specific for the flying overhead quest so the other BP is purely for the boss fight. Moved the final travel mission to the dunes and boss will fly there after the sandworm thumper phase
- Updates to radiation modifier audio. Adding one shot negative sound with rads and adjustments to play rate of close to radiation geiger event
- Fix DF shadow bias on Cavefloor and other misc LC meshes. Some LOD-as-collision setting tweaks
- Fixed DLC2 Cave duplicate foliage issue fixes. Update utility to print when done checking overlaps
- Fix up Iris Injured BP for blood and correct material slot assignment
- Adding geo lake sizzle for GEO biome
- Adustments to eden cave audio. Lowering low end a touch and balancing snapshot. Adding PM override for landing pads to stop them sounding like metal grates
- Added juvenile Ubis Carcass icon
- Adjustments to lithium bow, reaver roar volume, wetlands frog ambience spacial and lowering during storms etc
- Adding hopper jump and land. Adjustments and fine tunes to volumes and spacializers for the cre to better balance for its size. Adding notifys etc
- Hopping creature now hops during idle behaviour
- Added Anim blureprint and montages for BOW_Lithium
- wip update on crash opening sequence
- Foliage, Cliff & Cave Rework in Volcanic on Purple/Orange Quad, Elysium
- Rad UI - Fixed bug where last phase of radiation wouldnt have progress bar
- Adding lithium bow fire and draw audio, event and data table setup
- Elysium biome map refinement for Eden and Geothermal
- Ely - further refinements plus new texture set for Iris' lab in Eden
- Changed tag text font to be Bold
- Mission 5 - Fixed 'collect' mission and added 5 notes spawning and checks to see if they've been read
- Added 'use with instanced meshes' use flag on MA_Voxel_Ice_ITM
- Delaying music cues slightly to enable the player to ease into the ELY experience more
- Setting up music cue teo play in Eden cave
- Added foliage types for breakable permafrost var1 and 2, added entries to D_FLODDescriptions
- Improve biome transition between Miners Folly and The Dunes
- Changed creatures to show player-facing names, updated descriptions for Hero NPCs
- Tweak Yeti critical hit areas
- Adding flare gun audio, event and data table setup. Adjustments to flare distance spacializer fizz etc
- Split out Yeti anims so we can customise audio. Make Yeti more meleeish and tankish
- Yeti first pass (pretty much behaves as a Juvie Ape right now)
- Remove flicker effect from battery lantern which is an unintentional copy over from fire-based lantern
- A few small dialogue adjustments and priority settings and delays
- Adjustments and fine tunes to frog scatter in swamp and bird scatter in eden. Stopping harsh loop problems
- swapped breakable meshes in BP_Breakable_Cobalt from var1-var2 and vice versa as they were showing the wrong meshes when interactable
- ELY1 - Adding new Map Image
- ELY1 - Adding Blue Text Instruction for Map interaction
- ELY1 - Swapping Beacon Place Steps to now require using the flare gun and firing flares at a certain height
- ELY1 - Improving drone spawning behaviour & Target Aqusition
- Fixing Flare Light Selection
- Adding Flare Gun, Flares, Recipes, Blueprints, Descirptions, Animations, Icons, etc
- Added DEP_Orbital_Comm_Device
- Fix proxy component setup for Polymerizer
- Reduce resolution of eye textures
- wip on adjusting FX for opening sequence
- Added Cobalt, Volcanic Foliage and Cave Rework in Volcanic on Yellow/Purple/Orange Quad, Elysium
- Queen - Fixed half ground phase to melee attack at the correct time/Adjusted variables to make circle behaviour less jittery/removed ability to be slowed. Added invulnerability when submerged so cant die underground
- Splitting out reaver pre attack and attack slam audio into two events to account for sped up animations in montages. adding events, audio and notifys
- Delaying ELY music tracks to 30 seconds before play start
- Ely - added more caves to NW volcanic, red quad
- Various Eden creature balances as well as snapshot adjustments to increase cave reverb volume while in eden (since its not using the usual cave volumes
- Make Chew riddable with quick tamer saddle
- updated crystallized ruby for voxels 01, 02 and 05
- Add new workshop quick tamer saddle
- Adjustments to drone ground crash impact. Extending the tail to account for when it may roll a bit. Distance EQ filtering etc
- Refined AI Spawn Map for Ely. Added 'channels' suffix for smaller spawn counts and adjusted for creature size/difficulty. Fix RGB ordering in DT Validation logging
- Adding drone death impact audio, event and data table setup
- Adjustments to dropship crash sequence. Setting up Desert fog tint for review. Adding physics names to trigger events for drone death collision
- Added foliage types for breakable cobalt var1 and 2, added entries to D_FLODDescriptions
- Make skinning Reaver require T2 knife
- Added mesh, material, textures for Overrider Saddle
- Adding important music into big moment. Adding snapshot that turns down the music during important dialogue. Eden ambient audio tweaks and snapshot adjustments
- mission 6 blockout
- Renamed Drop Name From Crashsite to Elysium
- Map items are no longer deployables and their deploy option has been removed, usability swapped and when held in your hand / focused you will read the map
- ELY1 - Adding Map Icons at each of the EDEN Beacon Locations when players reach the area
- ELY1 - Changing the Map Icon for the Tower to be a red enemy camp map icon when players arrive
- ELY1 - Fixing issue where search icon was not being removed as intended
- ELY1 - Removing map icon from first step of mission its was not required in addition to a search area
- ELY1 - Adding new Translation Strings for Flare Status
- ELY1 - Modified Quest Step so the Flare has to reach a certain height in the air (125m) and display the height when fired
- ELY1 - Modified Flare firing quest step so the Flare needs to be within the area (horizontally) when fired and not anywhere on the map
- ELY1 - Small Tweaks to Quest Objective Text so that it feels better when reading and playing
- ELY1 - Fixing EDEN Beacon so it now highlights correctly and the interaction prompt shows
- ELY1 - Updating Quest Path Objectives to be a bit more descriptive
- ELY1 - Fixing Recovery Beacon Tracker to Force and Update if the Existing Tracked Target becomes invalid
- ELY1 - Adjusting Quest Marker Location so it can be detected by players easily
- ELY1 - Adjusting last step in the path to be a travel quest instead of an interact
- ELY1 - Adding new ECHO Path
- ELY1 - Adding new EDEN Emergency Beacon
- ELY1 - Adding new Quest Markers and Tags
- Adding Icarus and UDA Flag Textures
- ELY1 - Shifting Tower to Lower Platform
- ELY1 - Creating new Tower Structure and adding new set dressing
- Experience events and Bestiary Stub for Yeti
- updated Vox 01, 02 and 05 crystallized ruby textures
- Adding flare gun reload and bullet in audio, events and data table setup
- Fix and optimize Gfur settings on several creatures
- Added Permafrost, Super Cooled Ice and Arctic Clean up on Green Quad, Elysium
- Stomper - Added ctrl rig IK
- Further tweaks to Yeti stats. Add Yeti Head Vestage. Add Yeti Trophy (and recipe)
- Updates to footsteps of irradiated prospector. Adding attack vocalisation to attacks to intensify those. various other tweaks and fine tunes. Adding flare reload montage for unique audio
- Ely - added more caves to NW volcanic, red quad
- Raptor - Added IK
- Better match the Yeti speed to the animation IK rig
- Added Lithium Sledgehammer Icon
- Added Lithium bow icon
- Adding flare gun grip socket and ads socket to fix hands being in wrong positions and not aiming straight
- Fix up oil geyser redirector
- Ely - decal painting in Geothermal, red quad
- Improved accuracy of Orka capsule setup. Removed head crit spot. Fixed busted PredictionSpline data. Fixed Experience event define
- Ely - added DLC2 variant materials and textures for 14, 15b, 17 cliff decals
- Adding important music to emotionally enhance dramatic scene in DH. Various other DH dialogue edits and enhancements
- Fixed custom MapIcon component settings on Hopping Creature
- Fix warning message logic for AICreatureTypes DT Validation not taking DNT entries into account
- Decreased Hopping Creature melee damage
- Remove temporary logs from transport pod
- Removed custom RockGolem related data from Hopping Creature BP, tidying BP and fixing issue with characters being launched on hit due to custom Collision setup. Fixed incorrect Head Socket define. Fixed undone optimization on bone refresh. Improved shape setup accuracy. Decrease mass from 600 to 110. Decrease sight perception range from 80-150m to 40-45m. Fix incorrect XP event define
- ELY2 - Spawn a Single Reaver during the Search of Station 2, as they are alphas of the environment its too difficult otherwise
- ELY2 - Adding new quests steps so players now collect explosives from Theo and blow up a hole in the eastern desert to get to mosswood
- ELY2 - Removed the need to use a map in this mission as it has been replaced with a search area
- ELY2 - Adding Quick Teleport BP and Logic for testing until the Shortcut has been done
- ELY2 - Adding new quest markers and shifting locations of others to allow for the new objectives and better mission flow
- ELY2 - Adding new Objectives to move through the Cave to the Mosswood
- ELY2 - Adjusting Objectives to make more sence in terms of the flow of the mission
- More mission 6 edits
- Misc Ely nav fixes
- Tweaked Elysium AI Spawn weights and creature types, adding in existing creatures with lower weights. Add AISpawnMap area for Sulfur Gulch and outside Eden. Add BiomeNames texture for debugging. Tagged Biome names in AISpawnZones MetaData for readability
- Adjustments to eden biome snapshot audio reverb amounts etc.Adding test radiation modifier vocalisation event audio and data table setup. adjustments to some biome insects and scatters etc
- Reduce crafting time of Flare rounds
- Added Volcanic Foliage in Volcanic on Purple Quad, Elysium
- Opening mission sequence FX improvements for Ely
- Various biome tweaks and idle creature audio adjustments mostly within the ELY swamp
- Increase the default nameplace render distance for epic creatures
- Adding female radiation cough scatter. Adding more male cough variations
- Small adjustments to radiation sickness spawn rate and explosion for mission cave adjustment
- Adjusting radiation modif cough vocalisation to its intended amount - reducing from its testing increase spawn count
- Dialogue delay and drone voice removal
- Adjusting storca foliage collision event to be small rather than medium to better reflect the size of the creature
- Misc Ely nav fixes
- Misc Ely nav fixes
- ELY1 - Generisized the Objective so it no longer mentions crash site - as it was cuasing confusion
- ELY2 - Updatred Quest which involved picking up a laptop, now only an interaction is needed
- ELY2 - Remove Quest Steps involving backtacking to EDEN
- ELY2 - Adjusted Audio so IRIS plays completion dialogue at the correct time
- Modules now Marked as DH and Not Dev
- Fixed invisible bolt on loaded lithium crossbow
- Removed montage blending causing popping on lithium crossbow reload
- Removed magazine capabilities from lithium crossbow to suit mesh/anims
- Foliage & Cliff in Volcanic on Purple Quad, Elysium
- Fixed Storca becoming low orbit satellite when being killed (mesh collision setup). Refined capsule setup. Fixed Experience setup
- ELY1 - Fixing ECHO device so it works correctly for clients
- Added transition between Arctic, Swamp & Desert on Yellow/Green Quad, Elysium
- Various dialogue edits and markings for redos
- Added new animations for Tundra Monkey
- Ely - fixed material color values and added bench to Iris' lab mesh
- Added new abomination anims
- Fixed spelling of abomination material assets
- Fix clients can't right click -> read notes from inventory
- Fixed issue where Slinker could get stuck in a loop if it tried to engage a target on the boundary of it's attack range
- Slinkers should no longer attempt their hunt behaviour after pouncing
- Slinkers now have a minimum 20s delay between pounces
- Adjustments to skullmut distances and spacializer settings
- Ely - decal painting in NW volcanic, red quad
- Adding missing distant ghost croc idle audio files into Idle event
- Various ELY creature balances and fine tunes
- Fix DT
- Fixed issue where non-replicated destructible mesh actors weren't being cleaned up on clients
- Adjustments to various dialogue events. also marking additional ones for redo
Changed files in this update