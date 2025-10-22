+Re-arranged the start of the pool deck to better introduce the player to the world.



+Fixed a cut and paste bug recursion bug I introduced a few weeks ago.



+Make shoulder buttons attack and jump.



+Make a separate PS5 settings screen.



+If we go to settings during gameplay we don't have focus. Back still works but we don't

see focus anywhere. If we then return to the main menu we don't have focus there anymore either.



+When we return to the main menu from any sub-screen make sure the focus is on that last control.

Currently we sometimes lose focus.



+Make run happen automatically with full joystick movement.



+On the load game screen X should press the "load" buttons. Circle should make back happen.



+Make the settings "apply changes" button go back after doing it's thing.



+With the move joystick full forward the cat still does a walk animation.



+Change the PS5 move joystick run threshold to 75% or maybe 90%.



+Make the PS5 settings attack, jump and special buttons 25% longer.



+Re-arrange the opening cutscene office so the desk is not on the right.



+Get rid of the "how to run" sign when the platform is PS5.



+The cat doesn't slide on PS5.



+The cat no longer picks up mice.



+A level streaming volume was a tiny bit low in the rear eatery. If the cat jumped onto

a cart near the elevator the level would unload.



+The mice were missing in the rear kitchen.



+Pressing X or enter on the load screen should start loading the selected save.



+The cat won't stop smoking after the hospital cutscene.



+The meat locker needs a better solution that cheese. It doesn't work well.



+The cat getting zapped in the front restaurant is underwhelming.



+Populate the elevators with stuff. Put rails in the passenger elevators.



+Shrink the size of the save-game screenshot to something small. so saving is quicker.



+Increase the battery room and cold store sign widths.



+The library vent system is too complex for people using a controller.

Changing camera direction is too slow and awkward, and the vents are too dark.

Put lights at the end of each vent straight so the player knows where to go.

Plus the sparking mice are too quick. Make them stop at the library.



+The cat was able to jump onto a blocking volume at the end of the bow.



+Fixed a bug in NPCPlayAnimation.cpp that came in from a player's stack trace.



+Big rats need a more kinetic impact when hit by lightning. They explode?

They get kicked back by miles?

