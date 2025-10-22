 Skip to content
22 October 2025 Build 20489512 Edited 22 October 2025 – 02:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Small update today, enhancing some of the visual presentation, as well as adding in a new relic.

  • Blessing buttons now zoom in slightly when hovered.

  • Relic pick buttons now zoom in slightly when hovered.

  • Relics now have a circling trail thingy around them.

  • Relic name is now typed when you hover it.

  • All power-ups now create a aura effect around the player for the duration.

  • New Relic - Aberrant Horseshoe

    • Allows you to pick up Power-Ups at an infinite range.

    • Also grants +17% Crit Rate.

  • Fixed a bug where picking relics would not display properly when using a controller.

