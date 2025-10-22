Small update today, enhancing some of the visual presentation, as well as adding in a new relic.

Blessing buttons now zoom in slightly when hovered.

Relic pick buttons now zoom in slightly when hovered.

Relics now have a circling trail thingy around them.

Relic name is now typed when you hover it.

All power-ups now create a aura effect around the player for the duration.

New Relic - Aberrant Horseshoe Allows you to pick up Power-Ups at an infinite range.

Also grants +17% Crit Rate.