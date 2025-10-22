 Skip to content
22 October 2025 Build 20489465
Update notes via Steam Community

Fix some bugs

View following function adjustment and optimization

During combat, move the mouse to the unit sequence axis to view the movement range of the current enemy unit

Visualization of the scope of spells and active skills

Changed files in this update

Depot 3941461
