The only gameplay change is making the final boss slightly easier if the {redacted} spawns on a certain side. Some players liked the challenge, but I figure challenge isn't really what this game is about.



- Fixed a UI bug when the player ignored the tutorial prompts and then never dashed in the game. (Crazy to me, but players were doing it...)

- Fixed the music volume slider on the title screen

- Fix a bug that kept food from being eaten when the player was dashing and stopped right on the food (now the food gets eaten as soon the player releases the dash when previously they had to move away and come back).

