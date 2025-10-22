Just a couple more quick bug fixes!
- using the butterfly to exit the forest during the Fire Appreciation Event causes the UI to be stuck at the bottom of the screen
- Wren forgot her own birthday and refused to wear the party hat on Warm 15th :(
Cinnabunny 1.3.1 hotfix 1
