22 October 2025 Build 20489182 Edited 22 October 2025 – 01:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Just a couple more quick bug fixes!

- using the butterfly to exit the forest during the Fire Appreciation Event causes the UI to be stuck at the bottom of the screen
- Wren forgot her own birthday and refused to wear the party hat on Warm 15th :(

