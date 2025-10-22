 Skip to content
22 October 2025 Build 20488988
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you all for your continued support and valuable feedback. We’re listening closely to everything you share and working hard to improve your experience. Huge thanks to everyone who plays, reports bugs, and helps us grow!

🛠️ Update Notes

  • Fixed reported bugs related to the catalog, network, lobby, and physics systems.

  • Various player-reported issues have been successfully resolved.

  • General performance and stability improvements applied.

🎃 Halloween Update Incoming!

Stay tuned! We're working on a fun and spooky Halloween-themed update just for you. Packed with new visuals, surprises, and seasonal content — this special update is coming your way very soon!

Don't miss it! 👻🕸️


