Greetings everyone,

We’re releasing our first patch for the pre-alpha demo of Mariachi Legends. Your participation and feedback have already been incredibly valuable, and this update addresses several key issues reported by players.





Fixes

Adjusted enemy's item drops timing so items now spawn more quickly.





Fixed an issue where the cannon enemy’s collider remained active after the enemy was defeated.





Fixed an issue where Xochitonal’s (boss) collider persisted if the player respawned before saving.





Resolved a crash that could occur when fighting in close proximity to Xochitonal (boss).





Pata de Conejo item now updates luck stat correctly.

Removed a repeated Combo tutorial.



This is just the beginning of the testing process, and we greatly appreciate your continued support and detailed reports. Each update helps us move closer to a polished final experience. Please continue to share your feedback through the official channels at Discord!

Thank you for being part of this stage of Mariachi Legends.



— Halberd Studios Team



