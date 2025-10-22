 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 NINJA GAIDEN 4 Escape From Duckov Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 October 2025 Build 20488891 Edited 22 October 2025 – 01:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings everyone,

We’re releasing our first patch for the pre-alpha demo of Mariachi Legends. Your participation and feedback have already been incredibly valuable, and this update addresses several key issues reported by players.

Fixes

  • Adjusted enemy's item drops timing so items now spawn more quickly.

  • Fixed an issue where the cannon enemy’s collider remained active after the enemy was defeated.

  • Fixed an issue where Xochitonal’s (boss) collider persisted if the player respawned before saving.

  • Resolved a crash that could occur when fighting in close proximity to Xochitonal (boss).

  • Pata de Conejo item now updates luck stat correctly.

  • Removed a repeated Combo tutorial.

This is just the beginning of the testing process, and we greatly appreciate your continued support and detailed reports. Each update helps us move closer to a polished final experience. Please continue to share your feedback through the official channels at Discord!

Thank you for being part of this stage of Mariachi Legends.

— Halberd Studios Team


Changed files in this update

Depot 4037551
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link