 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 November 2025 Build 20488846 Edited 3 November 2025 – 20:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Happy November, knights! Can you believe it’s been three months since the release of Painter Boss Paradise? We hope you had an amazing Halloween, but it’s time to move on to a VERY IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT we’re sure you’ve all been excitedly anticipating. Cheeks. Are. Back!!!!!

You heard that right. Alien Hominid’s butt cheeks are BACK in today’s patch, along with a myriad of updates and bug fixes for both the Global version of Castle Crashers and the Painter Boss Paradise DLC! Let's get right into it, shall we? 

Mac

  • Fixed an issue with text getting cut off in the Manager menu

  • Fixed an issue with vibration/rumble for controllers on Mac

  • Fixed an issue with Steam Input recommended configs not working with Mac

Input

  • Fixed an issue with push-to-talk key not working when there are only gamepad players

  • Fixed inverted left analog stick for PS5 controllers when Steam Input is not enabled

  • Fixed an issue with Steam Input not working when controller is plugged in after boot

  • Added native support for PS5 DualSense controllers

Painter Boss Paradise

  • Fixed an issue with re-uploaded characters not appearing in online games

  • Fixed visual bug with dear Herbert’s portrait (we love you Herbert)

  • Fixed various visual bugs with Fresh Beefy character art

  • Added FRESH Blacksmith Beefy art

  • Added new skeleton art for Necromancer projectile magic in Fresh mode

  • Fixed an issue where the defeated Painter Boss body would disappear after defeating from underneath the chest

  • Updated Skeleton’s portrait art

  • Updated Necromancer’s Skeleton magic art

  • Updated Main Menu vignettes to reflect new Skeleton art

  • Fixed visual art bugs in the attract mode

Global

  • Fixed some visual glitches in the Final Wizard Battle

  • Fixed attack power being overridden when being hit out of tornado attack

  • Fixed visual art bugs in Beefy uppercut animation

  • Fixed a visual bug when grabbing chickens in the` Beefy arena

  • Added SFX to shield blocking

  • Implemented various text and translation fixes

  • Implemented various optimizations

  • Last but not least: Alien butts have been recheeked!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Hopefully we never have to spend a playthrough with cheek-less buttocks ever again.

Searching for characters to download? Look no further than The Behemoth's Found Fortunes Vol. 2, a collection of recreated Castle Crashers characters for you to enjoy:


https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3579613522

Changed files in this update

Windows Castle Crashers Content Depot 204361
  • Loading history…
macOS Castle Crashers OSX Content Depot 204362
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link