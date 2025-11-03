Happy November, knights! Can you believe it’s been three months since the release of Painter Boss Paradise? We hope you had an amazing Halloween, but it’s time to move on to a VERY IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT we’re sure you’ve all been excitedly anticipating. Cheeks. Are. Back!!!!!
You heard that right. Alien Hominid’s butt cheeks are BACK in today’s patch, along with a myriad of updates and bug fixes for both the Global version of Castle Crashers and the Painter Boss Paradise DLC! Let's get right into it, shall we?
Mac
Fixed an issue with text getting cut off in the Manager menu
Fixed an issue with vibration/rumble for controllers on Mac
Fixed an issue with Steam Input recommended configs not working with Mac
Input
Fixed an issue with push-to-talk key not working when there are only gamepad players
Fixed inverted left analog stick for PS5 controllers when Steam Input is not enabled
Fixed an issue with Steam Input not working when controller is plugged in after boot
Added native support for PS5 DualSense controllers
Painter Boss Paradise
Fixed an issue with re-uploaded characters not appearing in online games
Fixed visual bug with dear Herbert’s portrait (we love you Herbert)
Fixed various visual bugs with Fresh Beefy character art
Added FRESH Blacksmith Beefy art
Added new skeleton art for Necromancer projectile magic in Fresh mode
Fixed an issue where the defeated Painter Boss body would disappear after defeating from underneath the chest
Updated Skeleton’s portrait art
Updated Necromancer’s Skeleton magic art
Updated Main Menu vignettes to reflect new Skeleton art
Fixed visual art bugs in the attract mode
Global
Fixed some visual glitches in the Final Wizard Battle
Fixed attack power being overridden when being hit out of tornado attack
Fixed visual art bugs in Beefy uppercut animation
Fixed a visual bug when grabbing chickens in the` Beefy arena
Added SFX to shield blocking
Implemented various text and translation fixes
Implemented various optimizations
Last but not least: Alien butts have been recheeked!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Hopefully we never have to spend a playthrough with cheek-less buttocks ever again.
Searching for characters to download? Look no further than The Behemoth's Found Fortunes Vol. 2, a collection of recreated Castle Crashers characters for you to enjoy:
