Happy November, knights! Can you believe it’s been three months since the release of Painter Boss Paradise? We hope you had an amazing Halloween, but it’s time to move on to a VERY IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT we’re sure you’ve all been excitedly anticipating. Cheeks. Are. Back!!!!!



You heard that right. Alien Hominid’s butt cheeks are BACK in today’s patch, along with a myriad of updates and bug fixes for both the Global version of Castle Crashers and the Painter Boss Paradise DLC! Let's get right into it, shall we?

Mac

Fixed an issue with text getting cut off in the Manager menu

Fixed an issue with vibration/rumble for controllers on Mac

Fixed an issue with Steam Input recommended configs not working with Mac

Input

Fixed an issue with push-to-talk key not working when there are only gamepad players

Fixed inverted left analog stick for PS5 controllers when Steam Input is not enabled

Fixed an issue with Steam Input not working when controller is plugged in after boot

Added native support for PS5 DualSense controllers

Painter Boss Paradise

Fixed an issue with re-uploaded characters not appearing in online games

Fixed visual bug with dear Herbert’s portrait (we love you Herbert)

Fixed various visual bugs with Fresh Beefy character art

Added FRESH Blacksmith Beefy art

Added new skeleton art for Necromancer projectile magic in Fresh mode

Fixed an issue where the defeated Painter Boss body would disappear after defeating from underneath the chest

Updated Skeleton’s portrait art

Updated Necromancer’s Skeleton magic art

Updated Main Menu vignettes to reflect new Skeleton art

Fixed visual art bugs in the attract mode

Global

Fixed some visual glitches in the Final Wizard Battle

Fixed attack power being overridden when being hit out of tornado attack

Fixed visual art bugs in Beefy uppercut animation

Fixed a visual bug when grabbing chickens in the` Beefy arena

Added SFX to shield blocking

Implemented various text and translation fixes

Implemented various optimizations

Last but not least: Alien butts have been recheeked!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Hopefully we never have to spend a playthrough with cheek-less buttocks ever again.

Searching for characters to download? Look no further than The Behemoth's Found Fortunes Vol. 2, a collection of recreated Castle Crashers characters for you to enjoy:



