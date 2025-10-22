Event Period: October 21 – November 4

How to Join: Event Lobby > Trick or Treat Puzzle!​

You’ve been tricked! In order to obtain rewards for this event, you must solve special puzzles in the Event Lobby. Put your mind to the test and try to solve all the puzzles to get maximum rewards!

Rewards

Mission Reward Qty. Complete First Tab Puzzle [Base] Request Scroll 1 Colorless Fruit 30 Soha Favor 20 Complete Second Tab Puzzle [Base] Request Scroll 1 Colorless Fruit 30 Soha Favor 20 Complete Third Tab Puzzle [Base] Request Scroll 1 Colorless Fruit 30 Soha Favor 30 Complete Fourth Tab Puzzle [Base] Request Scroll 1 Colorless Fruit 30 Soha Favor 30

Notes

- Event content and schedule are subject to change.