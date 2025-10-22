 Skip to content
22 October 2025 Build 20488810 Edited 22 October 2025 – 01:59:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Event Period: October 21 – November 4

How to Join: Event Lobby > Trick or Treat Puzzle!​

You’ve been tricked! In order to obtain rewards for this event, you must solve special puzzles in the Event Lobby. Put your mind to the test and try to solve all the puzzles to get maximum rewards!

Rewards

Mission

Reward

Qty.

Complete First Tab Puzzle

[Base] Request Scroll

1

Colorless Fruit

30

Soha Favor

20

Complete Second Tab Puzzle

[Base] Request Scroll

1

Colorless Fruit

30

Soha Favor

20

Complete Third Tab Puzzle

[Base] Request Scroll

1

Colorless Fruit

30

Soha Favor

30

Complete Fourth Tab Puzzle

[Base] Request Scroll

1

Colorless Fruit

30

Soha Favor

30

Notes
- Event content and schedule are subject to change.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3616891
