Event Period: October 21 – November 4
How to Join: Event Lobby > Trick or Treat Puzzle!
You’ve been tricked! In order to obtain rewards for this event, you must solve special puzzles in the Event Lobby. Put your mind to the test and try to solve all the puzzles to get maximum rewards!
Rewards
Mission
Reward
Qty.
Complete First Tab Puzzle
[Base] Request Scroll
1
Colorless Fruit
30
Soha Favor
20
Complete Second Tab Puzzle
[Base] Request Scroll
1
Colorless Fruit
30
Soha Favor
20
Complete Third Tab Puzzle
[Base] Request Scroll
1
Colorless Fruit
30
Soha Favor
30
Complete Fourth Tab Puzzle
[Base] Request Scroll
1
Colorless Fruit
30
Soha Favor
30
Notes
- Event content and schedule are subject to change.
Changed files in this update