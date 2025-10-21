 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20488738
Update notes via Steam Community

Today’s update for Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War – Definitive Edition includes several modding fixes, including the infiltration shader, a new Mod Assistant tool, the long-requested “No Flyers” option for Custom Games and Skirmish, plus a new optimized renderer which should significantly improve the performance of shadows and visual effects. 

Our next update (2.5.0) in November will include the rollout of Steam Achievements for Dawn of War – Definitive Edition. 

Many of the fixes included in today’s patch are thanks to your feedback, so please continue to report any issues to us at help.relic.com.

 

General 

  • Performance – today’s patch includes a new optimized renderer designed to significantly improve rendering performance. This is done through a combination of improved GPU scheduling and multi-core processing

  • Fixed a rare crash that could occur when numerous units were built at the same time 

  • Fixed a very rare crash when attempting to select a commander when starting a Dark Crusade or Soulstorm campaign 

 

Gameplay 

  • Orks – Warboss no longer kills friendly units when using the Big Horns Wargear 

  • Camera – fixed an issue where the camera could continue to move when the Pause Menu is open 

  • Winter Assault – fixed a fatal scar error that could occur in Disorder Mission 4 

 

Multiplayer 

  • No Flyers – added an option in Custom Multiplayer and Skirmish to disable all flying units. This toggle disables the functionality of building flying units and enables the Necron Tomb Spyder to spawn non-flying versions of the Attack Scarabs. Please keep in mind that using this option may impact faction balance. Modded armies may be able to bypass the No Flyers setting.

 

User Interface 

  • Videos – video playback now pauses when the application is not in focus to avoid desyncs between video, subtitles, and audio 

  • Videos – updated video decoding to play more smoothly on lower spec hardware that has vsync disabled to prevent video from lagging behind the audio & subtitles 

  • Sign-In Errors – moved the “Failed to Connect” error pop-up to be a tooltip to avoid the error being spammed to players that prefer to play offline.  If you are playing online and see Multiplayer greyed out – the tooltip when hovering over Multiplayer will give some information about the error causing it to be disabled

  • Multiplayer – fixed several errors that could cause the incorrect user or incorrect stats to be displayed when viewing a player profile in the multiplayer lobby 

  • Loading Screens – added additional variety to the loading screens when entering multiplayer 

  • HUD – updated squad health bars to correctly display when multiple squads are selected 

  • Custom Badges – added an option to disable usage of custom badges, the game will use default badges when this toggle is set to off 

  • Unit Portraits – added commander portraits used in Soulstorm campaign 

  • Wargear – updated camera placement for all Wargear to better frame the item being added to each commander 

 

Art & Animation 

  • Team Colors – updated the default team colors for all factions in all four campaigns to avoid situations where it would default to the first alphabetical name 

  • Team Colors – updated models shown in the Army Painter where overlapping team color areas created artifacts where incorrect colors would be shown 

  • Dark Eldar – Hellion models no longer flicker when completing a movement and switching to the idle animation 

  • Eldar – Farseer model updated to user higher resolution textures and correctly show Wargear 

  • Eldar – Commander eyes updated to show the correct team color 

  • Eldar – Guardians now have recoil animations when shooting 

  • Space Marines – Sergeant animations updated to only hold one weapon at a time when moving and shooting 

  • Necron – Deceiver facial animations updated to fix distorted mouth positions 

  • Necron – updated the Reaping Blade Wargear to correctly update the model when applied 

  • Orks – In Dark Crusade the Orks now use the correct banner art 

  • Orks – update Tankbustaz mask to be correctly aligned 

  • Orks – greatly reduced the number of animations that cause the Mega Armored Nobz head to clip through the armor 

  • Maps – fixed impasse and terrain issues causing vehicle pathing issues on the Fata Morgana map 

  • Maps – fixed a wall with misaligned collision allowing units to move through it on the Temple of Cyrene map 

  • Winter Assault – fixed flickering wall textures in Disorder Mission 2 

 

Modding 

  • Mod Assistant – a new tool called the Mod Assistant is now available to aid new modders in being able to launch modding tools without needing to perform additional set-up steps

  • Replays – fixed a crash that could occur when attempting to save a replay while playing a modded game 

  • Infiltration – fixed an error that was preventing legacy mod units from correctly applying the infiltration shader 

  • Object Editor – fixed a crash when attempting to open a model with more than 255 bones 

  • Mission Editor – fixed a crash that could occur when opening Dawn of War Mission 5 or Mission 6 

  • Mission Editor – added a toggle to switch to “Game Camera” to match the typical view from the game and lock the camera to the playable area 

  • Mission Editor – fixed an issue where the game would freeze when unlocking windows while the mission editor was running 

  • Logging – updated logging functionality to allow logs to write out info and to be opened while the game is still running 

High Priority Known Issues 

The team at Relic is constantly reviewing issues reported by the community and adjusting priorities to address the most frequently occurring issues.  These are some of the higher priority issues we are currently tracking.  Thank you for all your submissions to help.relic.com

General 

  • Profiles – Cloud saves do not contain profile data when switching between devices which blocks the ability to create a new profile without an error message 

  • Due to a startup crash with the GoG Galaxy overlay, we have had it disabled. Since multiplayer game invites are done through the game overlay, game invites will not be possible on GoG until we resolve this issue

  • Switching rooms during matchmaking may cause the game to become stuck or frozen in the "cancel" state. You may need to force the game to close and restart to resolve this issue while we work on it

  • When there are a large number of multiplayer games available to join, there may be a small pause on the Multiplayer Join Game screen when it refreshes

  • Map preview and description not displayed in the Multiplayer “Join Game” menu

Gameplay 

  • Units with a Jump ability can appear to start/complete the jump then teleport back to the starting location 

  • Disembarking a squad from a transport vehicle in narrow space can cause units to be spawned out of bounds and become stuck 

  • Ork Gretchins can fail to move to complete their next build order when shift-queuing after building a mine field 

  • Faction-specific resources are split among all allies when Resource Sharing is enabled when the ally is a different faction that cannot use that resource 

  • Using the Deep Strike feature in the Soulstorm campaign can result in the units silently dying when summoned 

Changed files in this update

