Today’s update for Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War – Definitive Edition includes several modding fixes, including the infiltration shader, a new Mod Assistant tool, the long-requested “No Flyers” option for Custom Games and Skirmish, plus a new optimized renderer which should significantly improve the performance of shadows and visual effects.

Our next update (2.5.0) in November will include the rollout of Steam Achievements for Dawn of War – Definitive Edition.

Many of the fixes included in today’s patch are thanks to your feedback, so please continue to report any issues to us at help.relic.com.

General

Performance – today’s patch includes a new optimized renderer designed to significantly improve rendering performance. This is done through a combination of improved GPU scheduling and multi-core processing

Fixed a rare crash that could occur when numerous units were built at the same time

Fixed a very rare crash when attempting to select a commander when starting a Dark Crusade or Soulstorm campaign

Gameplay

Orks – Warboss no longer kills friendly units when using the Big Horns Wargear

Camera – fixed an issue where the camera could continue to move when the Pause Menu is open

Winter Assault – fixed a fatal scar error that could occur in Disorder Mission 4

Multiplayer

No Flyers – added an option in Custom Multiplayer and Skirmish to disable all flying units. This toggle disables the functionality of building flying units and enables the Necron Tomb Spyder to spawn non-flying versions of the Attack Scarabs. Please keep in mind that using this option may impact faction balance. Modded armies may be able to bypass the No Flyers setting.

User Interface

Videos – video playback now pauses when the application is not in focus to avoid desyncs between video, subtitles, and audio

Videos – updated video decoding to play more smoothly on lower spec hardware that has vsync disabled to prevent video from lagging behind the audio & subtitles

Sign-In Errors – moved the “Failed to Connect” error pop-up to be a tooltip to avoid the error being spammed to players that prefer to play offline. If you are playing online and see Multiplayer greyed out – the tooltip when hovering over Multiplayer will give some information about the error causing it to be disabled

Multiplayer – fixed several errors that could cause the incorrect user or incorrect stats to be displayed when viewing a player profile in the multiplayer lobby

Loading Screens – added additional variety to the loading screens when entering multiplayer

HUD – update d squad health bars to correctly display when multiple squads are selected

Custom Badges – added an option to disable usage of custom badges, the game will use default badges when this toggle is set to off

Unit Portraits – added commander portraits used in Soulstorm campaign

Wargear – updated camera placement for all Wargear to better frame the item being added to each commander

Art & Animation

Team Colors – updated the default team colors for all factions in all four campaigns to avoid situations where it would default to the first alphabetical name

Team Colors – updated models shown in the Army Painter where overlapping team color areas created artifacts where incorrect colors would be shown

Dark Eldar – Hellion models no longer flicker when completing a movement and switching to the idle animation

Eldar – Farseer model updated to use r higher resolution textures and correctly show Wargear

Eldar – Commander eyes updated to show the correct team color

Eldar – Guardians now have recoil animations when shooting

Space Marines – Sergeant animations updated to only hold one weapon at a time when moving and shooting

Necron – Deceiver facial animations updated to fix distorted mouth positions

Necron – updated the Reaping Blade Wargear to correctly update the model when applied

Orks – In Dark Crusade the Orks now use the correct banner art

Orks – update Tankbustaz mask to be correctly aligned

Orks – greatly reduced the number of animations that cause the Mega Armored Nobz head to clip through the armor

Maps – fixed impasse and terrain issues causing vehicle pathing issues on the Fata Morgana map

Maps – fixed a wall with misaligned collision allowing units to move through it on the Temple of Cyrene map

Winter Assault – fixed flickering wall textures in Disorder Mission 2

Modding

Mod Assistant – a new tool called the Mod Assistant is now available to aid new modders in being able to launch modding tools without needing to perform additional set-up steps

Replays – fixed a crash that could occur when attempting to save a replay while playing a modded game

Infiltration – fixed an error that was preventing legacy mod units from correctly applying the infiltration shader

Object Editor – fixed a crash when attempting to open a model with more than 255 bones

Mission Editor – fixed a crash that could occur when opening Dawn of War Mission 5 or Mission 6

Mission Editor – added a toggle to switch to “Game Camera” to match the typical view from the game and lock the camera to the playable area

Mission Editor – fixed an issue where the game would freeze when unlocking windows while the mission editor was running

Logging – updated logging functionality to allow logs to write out info and to be opened while the game is still running

High Priority Known Issues

The team at Relic is constantly reviewing issues reported by the community and adjusting priorities to address the most frequently occurring issues. These are some of the higher priority issues we are currently tracking. Thank you for all your submissions to help.relic.com!

General

Profiles – Cloud saves do not contain profile data when switching between devices which blocks the ability to create a new profile without an error message

Due to a startup crash with the GoG Galaxy overlay, we have had it disabled. Since multiplayer game invites are done through the game overlay, game invites will not be possible on GoG until we resolve this issue

Switching rooms during matchmaking may cause the game to become stuck or frozen in the "cancel" state. You may need to force the game to close and restart to resolve this issue while we work on it

When there are a large number of multiplayer games available to join, there may be a small pause on the Multiplayer Join Game screen when it refreshes

Map preview and description not displayed in the Multiplayer “Join Game” menu

Gameplay

Units with a Jump ability can appear to start/complete the jump then teleport back to the starting location

Disembarking a squad from a transport vehicle in narrow space can cause units to be spawned out of bounds and become stuck

Ork Gretchins can fail to move to complete their next build order when shift-queuing after building a mine field

Faction-specific resources are split among all allies when Resource Sharing is enabled when the ally is a different faction that cannot use that resource