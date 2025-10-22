Changes
- Re-enabled Widow (for real this time)
- Updated Korean translation
- Made recently played against ghosts to become less common so its much less likely to play against the same ghost over and over.
Fixes
- Fixed a disconnect related playing the air hockey table minigame in the lobby
- Fixed a crash related to when the backend has hiccups while players are ingame
- Fixed a few softlock areas in the Japanese map
- Fixed random map sometimes taking you to the lobby again
- Fixed a bug where the Patient does not appear in the end game screen
- Fixed the Halloween pumpkins still being pressable again before they disappear for extra effects.
