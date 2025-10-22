 Skip to content
22 October 2025 Build 20488688 Edited 22 October 2025 – 01:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Re-enabled Widow (for real this time)
  • Updated Korean translation
  • Made recently played against ghosts to become less common so its much less likely to play against the same ghost over and over.


Fixes

  • Fixed a disconnect related playing the air hockey table minigame in the lobby
  • Fixed a crash related to when the backend has hiccups while players are ingame
  • Fixed a few softlock areas in the Japanese map
  • Fixed random map sometimes taking you to the lobby again
  • Fixed a bug where the Patient does not appear in the end game screen
  • Fixed the Halloween pumpkins still being pressable again before they disappear for extra effects.

