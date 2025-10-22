Warning
All previous builds included a Unity engine vulnerability which could allow local code execution and access to confidential information. At this time, Unity reports there is no evidence of any exploitation of the vulnerability having occurred. As precaution, this build and all future updates of Cloud Meadow will have the vulnerability patched
Changes
Updated Fio’s walking animation
Pirate camp in Floor 6 of the Savannah now pans to the entrance to Tro’s lab when describing it
Fixes
Rampart’s resurrection ability no longer soft-locks the game if the Rampart is stunned
Fortress Siege Conditions ability no longer soft-locks the game if the Fortress is stunned
Kreyton’s guidebook entry now shows the correct ability icons
Changed files in this update