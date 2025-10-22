 Skip to content
22 October 2025 Build 20488676 Edited 22 October 2025 – 00:13:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Warning

  • All previous builds included a Unity engine vulnerability which could allow local code execution and access to confidential information. At this time, Unity reports there is no evidence of any exploitation of the vulnerability having occurred. As precaution, this build and all future updates of Cloud Meadow will have the vulnerability patched

Changes

  • Updated Fio’s walking animation

  • Pirate camp in Floor 6 of the Savannah now pans to the entrance to Tro’s lab when describing it

Fixes

  • Rampart’s resurrection ability no longer soft-locks the game if the Rampart is stunned

  • Fortress Siege Conditions ability no longer soft-locks the game if the Fortress is stunned

  • Kreyton’s guidebook entry now shows the correct ability icons

Changed files in this update

64-bit Cloud Meadow Content Depot 1223751
32-bit Depot 1223752
