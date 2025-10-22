Changelog:

Added Customize Menu for Using the Cosmetics from Steam Shop



Added Max FPS Limiter to Settings



Removed Green Racer Horse



Added Blue Racer Horse as Replacement



Sad announcement:I haven't had a lot of time to work on this game recently and this may be the final update, I hope to make another game in the future but this one has mostly just been a great learning experience for me. Unfortunately it just doesn't make me enough money to give me enough motivation to set aside time to work on it, maybe if it gets super popular I'll release a much better sequel or overhaul update of some kind. Thank you for playing.