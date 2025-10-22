 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 NINJA GAIDEN 4 Escape From Duckov Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 October 2025 Build 20488608 Edited 22 October 2025 – 01:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changelog:

  • Added Customize Menu for Using the Cosmetics from Steam Shop
  • Added Max FPS Limiter to Settings
  • Removed Green Racer Horse
  • Added Blue Racer Horse as Replacement



Sad announcement:
I haven't had a lot of time to work on this game recently and this may be the final update, I hope to make another game in the future but this one has mostly just been a great learning experience for me. Unfortunately it just doesn't make me enough money to give me enough motivation to set aside time to work on it, maybe if it gets super popular I'll release a much better sequel or overhaul update of some kind. Thank you for playing.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3750361
  • Loading history…
Linux English Depot 3750362
  • Loading history…
macOS English Depot 3750363
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link