- In 1v1, double the passive Gem meter [will gain full Gem meter in 20 seconds, instead of 40 seconds]
- Adjusted keyboard controls
- Havoc Singular (236G) less damage (15 from 20), less blockstun (-16 on block from -5), less pushback on block [punishable if blocked now], less horizontal range
- Havoc Function (5G) less damage (12 from 20) for ground version only [air version was changed to 12 in a previous patch, but ground version was unchanged]
- New "tipper" mechanic where certain normals will only get max damage if hit from the tip (if it does not hit within the last 25% of its range, it will only do 35% damage). Applied to Rikki's 5H, 2H, and jH.
- AZ: Ice Function (624A) adjusted blockstun per hit for L/M/H/EX to 14/14/14/6 (from 1/1/1/40) [as examples, H-version is now -2 on block and EX-version is -14]
- AZ: Fix EX Ice Function retaining its invincible throughout its recovery frames
- Leznever: 214EX changed to shoot two projectiles upwards (and j214EX downwards)
- Rikki was accidentally doing 90+ damage for no meter, so damage has been reduced. Invincible moves have been nerfed as well: EX Summer Salt not cancelabele on block and Untouchable now has 4 partially vulnerable frames on startup. Medium Summer Salt now has unscaled hitstun, giving it a use at the end of combos and synergy with the Aegis Singular to extend corner combos. Next bullet points are for Rikki.
- Damage for "tipper" moves (format: tipper/shallow): 5H = 18/6 (from always 18), 2H = 16/5 (from always 14), jH = 24/8 (from always 10)
- Backdash less total frames 23 (from 28) and less distance
- Medium Summer Salt faster startup (7 from 9) and unscaled hitstun for the first 2 usages in a combo [this is to end combos with OTG 2H xx 5U xx 214M to be +5, which can combo to 214L or Aegis 214G or Aegis 22G]
- 5H hitbox has expanded inwards (towards her body) [this is to get easier "tipper" distance]
- Damage decreases. 5M = 4 (from 8). 2L = 4 (6). 2M = 7 (10). jM = 3 (4).
- 2H more recovery by 4f. [2H > dash > 2L no longer possible]
- 2L 1f less blockstun (now +1 on block) and expanded hurtbox forwards and upwards
- jM bigger hurtbox
- jH less active frames (6 from 13), reduced hitbox on bottom-side [now needs to delay the jH after instant air dash to hit a crouching enemy], bigger hurtbox, more blockstun (22 from 16)
- Summer Salt (214A) changed damage of L/M/H/EX to 14/11/9/8 (from 18 for all versions)
- EX Summer Salt no longer cancelable to Unique on block and more recovery by 16f (until Rikki lands).
- Untouchable (5U) delayed invincibility. Frames 1-2 have a small hurtbox (slightly less than a crouch). Frames 3-4 have a very low hurtbox (only very low-reaching attacks should hit Rikki). Then, frames 5+ will have full invincibility. [Previously, full invincibility from frame 1.]
- Rikki trials adjustments. New 19 (deleted old 9). Adjusted Rikki trials: 3, 5, 6, 7, 18, 20.
- Add "Back Half-Circle + EX" as playback option
- Set playback options to hold down-back after recordings
- Gem meter can change in end state of rounds+games [so Gem Cosmos can end and to prevent loud SFX in round/game ends]
- Enforce hi-res images always for: stage select and QR codes
- Disable plugins for SteamVR and OculusVR [never were used; but one user reported SteamVR opening; UE enables these by default]
October 21, 2025
