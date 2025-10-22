Hey Survivors!
We just released a new update focused on balance improvements, localization, and gameplay adjustments to make everything feel smoother and more polished.
⚙️ Adjustments & Balancing
Localization updates
Text adjustments
VFX and sound tweaks
Enemy HP and damage adjustments
Weapon VFX and sound improvements
Character balance updates
Boss drop rate buff
We’re constantly monitoring your feedback and working hard to keep improving the game!
