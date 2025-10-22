Hey Survivors!

We just released a new update focused on balance improvements, localization, and gameplay adjustments to make everything feel smoother and more polished.



⚙️ Adjustments & Balancing

Localization updates

Text adjustments

VFX and sound tweaks

Enemy HP and damage adjustments

Weapon VFX and sound improvements

Character balance updates

Boss drop rate buff



We’re constantly monitoring your feedback and working hard to keep improving the game!

If you find any issues, please let us know on our Discord or Steam Community page.