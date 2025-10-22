 Skip to content
22 October 2025 Build 20488396 Edited 22 October 2025 – 01:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Survivors!
We just released a new update focused on balance improvements, localization, and gameplay adjustments to make everything feel smoother and more polished.

⚙️ Adjustments & Balancing

  • Localization updates

  • Text adjustments

  • VFX and sound tweaks

  • Enemy HP and damage adjustments

  • Weapon VFX and sound improvements

  • Character balance updates

  • Boss drop rate buff

We’re constantly monitoring your feedback and working hard to keep improving the game!
If you find any issues, please let us know on our Discord or Steam Community page.

