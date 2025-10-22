 Skip to content
22 October 2025 Build 20488288 Edited 22 October 2025 – 01:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Ever played Disc Golf in a hellish landscape complete with flowing lava and erupting volcanos? No? Well here's your chance! Grab your gamepad and maybe a pair of good oven mitts and go see if you can break par! Course 6: Volcano, is now available through course selection in the main menu. Good luck and have fun.

Oh and if you find any issues with the course, hop on into the discord and let me know! Otherwise they'll stay there and you and everyone else will suffer for the rest of time...

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3461571
