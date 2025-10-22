Ever played Disc Golf in a hellish landscape complete with flowing lava and erupting volcanos? No? Well here's your chance! Grab your gamepad and maybe a pair of good oven mitts and go see if you can break par! Course 6: Volcano, is now available through course selection in the main menu. Good luck and have fun.

Oh and if you find any issues with the course, hop on into the discord and let me know! Otherwise they'll stay there and you and everyone else will suffer for the rest of time...