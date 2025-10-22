Hello!

We’re beyond thrilled to finally put Stellar Reach into your hands! Many of you have already explored the demo (thank you so much for that!) but now it’s time to dive into the full Stellar Reach experience.



Key Features

Classic 4X gameplay across a real-scale, fully 3D star‑system map .

Eight distinct factions , each with its own backstory and mechanics.

Three tiers of government that provide perks to planets, star systems, and factions.

Three diverse victory paths: Supremacy : Build fleets and armies for orbital and planetary warfare. Prosperity : Focus on your citizens, nurturing their welfare, politics, and society. Industrial supremacy: Utilise an automated workforce to develop industrial dominance.

A deep research system with six interconnected tech trees that reward strategic thinking.

And that’s only the beginning. Stellar Reach is a project that has been my child for years now - and I want to make sure that I support it beyond launch with new content and, most importantly, bug fixes and QOL improvements.

For now, I don’t want to make any promises on the timeline. But rest assured that I’ll keep you posted on when you can expect these updates as they are closer to completion.

Roadmap

Future updates:

A brand-new faction (bringing the total number of factions to 9).

UI and overall QOL improvements.

Battle prediction UI (showing balance of power before a battle starts).

Improvements to the Match End screen.

Intermediate game speed.

More graphics settings.

More key binding options.

Overall gameplay optimizations.

The new faction will be the most notable content update coming to the game post-launch, introducing new ways to experience Stellar Reach and its existing systems.

As you can see, there will be a focus on polish and overall improvements to the game after launch, including requested features from early players like the additional game speeds and increased amount of key bindings.

If you have your own gameplay suggestions please visit Stellar Reach’s Steam Discussions, we’d love to hear your thoughts!

To stay updated and share feedback, follow us right here on Steam or on our social channels below. More updates and behind-the-scenes posts are on the way.

BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/stellarreach.bsky.social

YouTube:

Steam Discussions: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2578670/discussions/