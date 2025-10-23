[Event]
- The Golden Fish event has been moved 15 minutes later to avoid overlapping with Boss Rush.
- The Halloween Event has begun!
- The event will last for two weeks. Event end date: 12.11.2025 23:59 (2 Weeks)
- During the event, you can earn Halloween Candy from daily events and exchange them with the Halloween Trader in Honam Kingdom.
- A 50% EXP Event and 30% DROP Event will be active throughout the event.
- Special Halloween Raid added to the game.
- Carnival Map added to the Honam Kingdom.
[General]
- Map designs adjusted for Halloween Theme.
- Tip messages have been shortened.
- Tip messages will now be sent every 30 minutes.
- A small loading icon will now appear when using the chat translation system.
- Some icon visuals have been improved.
[Farming]
- The time display (hour, minute, second) has been simplified to hours and minutes.
- With the Golden Soil Sack item, you can now instantly grow all your crops and restore rotten ones.
[System]
- The Transmogrify System has been added to the game.
- You can now change the appearance of regular equipment.
- The changed item’s information will appear in the item’s detail section.
- The item used for appearance change will be consumed.
- Only visual appearance changes — stats remain unaffected.
- Transmogrification can be done through the Blacksmith NPC.
[Anti-Cheat]
- The system that detects automated farming has been improved.
[Buff]
- The Witch class shared buffs duration has been increased from 10 minutes to 40 minutes.
[Pet]
- The Legendary Toxic Hound mount has been added.
- The Legendary Falling Angel attack pet has been added.
[AC Shop]
- Halloween Costumes have been added to the AC Shop.
- Halloween Exclusive Toxic Lucky Box has been added to the AC Shop.
- Sacred Lucky Box has been added to the AC Shop.
- Transmog Mirror item has been added to the AC Shop.
- Golden Soil Sack item has been added to the AC Shop.
[Bug Fixes]
- Fixed an issue related to the Lucky Wheel.
- Fixed an issue where some pets did not move during pet races.
[Game Engine]
- The game engine has been updated to a newer version.
- Security improvements implemented.
- Performance optimizations applied.
Changed files in this update