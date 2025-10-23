[Event]

- The Golden Fish event has been moved 15 minutes later to avoid overlapping with Boss Rush.

- The Halloween Event has begun!

- The event will last for two weeks. Event end date: 12.11.2025 23:59 (2 Weeks)

- During the event, you can earn Halloween Candy from daily events and exchange them with the Halloween Trader in Honam Kingdom.

- A 50% EXP Event and 30% DROP Event will be active throughout the event.

- Special Halloween Raid added to the game.

- Carnival Map added to the Honam Kingdom.

[General]

- Map designs adjusted for Halloween Theme.

- Tip messages have been shortened.

- Tip messages will now be sent every 30 minutes.

- A small loading icon will now appear when using the chat translation system.

- Some icon visuals have been improved.

[Farming]

- The time display (hour, minute, second) has been simplified to hours and minutes.

- With the Golden Soil Sack item, you can now instantly grow all your crops and restore rotten ones.

[System]

- The Transmogrify System has been added to the game.

- You can now change the appearance of regular equipment.

- The changed item’s information will appear in the item’s detail section.

- The item used for appearance change will be consumed.

- Only visual appearance changes — stats remain unaffected.

- Transmogrification can be done through the Blacksmith NPC.

[Anti-Cheat]

- The system that detects automated farming has been improved.

[Buff]

- The Witch class shared buffs duration has been increased from 10 minutes to 40 minutes.

[Pet]

- The Legendary Toxic Hound mount has been added.

- The Legendary Falling Angel attack pet has been added.

[AC Shop]

- Halloween Costumes have been added to the AC Shop.

- Halloween Exclusive Toxic Lucky Box has been added to the AC Shop.

- Sacred Lucky Box has been added to the AC Shop.

- Transmog Mirror item has been added to the AC Shop.

- Golden Soil Sack item has been added to the AC Shop.

[Bug Fixes]

- Fixed an issue related to the Lucky Wheel.

- Fixed an issue where some pets did not move during pet races.

[Game Engine]

- The game engine has been updated to a newer version.

- Security improvements implemented.

- Performance optimizations applied.