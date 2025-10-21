 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 NINJA GAIDEN 4 Escape From Duckov Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 October 2025 Build 20488129 Edited 22 October 2025 – 00:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
After several years, it was time to spend some time updating everything a bit.

Several visual bugs have been fixed, and some texts have been modified (especially in the special mission of Level 17).

The engine version (nw.js) and the libraries (Steam) have also been updated.

Changed files in this update

Windows Idle Evolution Content Win Depot 577731
  • Loading history…
macOS Idle Evolution Depot Mac Depot 577732
  • Loading history…
Linux Idle Evolution Depot Linux Depot 577733
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link