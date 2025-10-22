Greetings Reagents,

Our team has worked on a patch the following fixes:

Fixed voice chat widget overlap when spectating cameras.,

Fixed FAILED Stamp being displayed for Imposters in result screen.,

Fixed tutorial text being displayed when Imposters are unleashed at the end of a trial.,

Fixed time left before sale ends.,

Fixed Imposter NPCs having odd navigation patterns when the player is in a hidespot.,

Fixed Twitch Account Linking button focus on consoles. For more info on Twitch Drops and Account Linking please visit this page.

Fixed invasion rewards not always being granted to Imposters.,

Moved Blackmarket sale info to the bottom right to avoid overlap with PSN store box.,

Fixed being allowed to spam quick slashes on gamepad.,

Fixed video appearing on top of the clues making them hard to read in the new Fun Park MK-Challenge Beguile the Children.,

Reduced amount of revive syringes that spawn through the Invasion Experimental Therapy.,

Gaining a Reagent level will now grant Event Tokens.

If you experience any in-game issues feel free to join our Official 18+ Outlast Discord Server and create a ticket to speak directly with our support team.



Remember you can also fill out our surveys for General Feedback on The Outlast Trials or submit a survey her for feedback on the new Invasion Experimental Therapy.



Thank you to everyone for taking the time to reach out to us with your issues and feedback, your input and we look forward to getting better together!

Catch you all in the Sleep Room very soon,

- Team RB