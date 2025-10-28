Meowphoria - a game about catgirls, has been released!!!
The release day took place on Wednesday, October 22. The development lasted almost 3 years and was done entirely by one person – me.
Meowphoria is fully available in 12 languages:
Russian
English
French
German
Spanish (Spain)
Chinese (Simplified)
Japanese
Portuguese (Brazil)
Italian
Chinese (Traditional)
Polish
Turkish
And here’s the latest trailer on YouTube:
Thank you for following Meowphoria and my games! I’ll keep improving to create a masterpiece!
You can also support me by purchasing the Meowphoria Original Soundtrack, meow~
