Meowphoria - a game about catgirls, has been released!!!

The release day took place on Wednesday, October 22. The development lasted almost 3 years and was done entirely by one person – me.

Meowphoria is fully available in 12 languages:

Russian

English

French

German

Spanish (Spain)

Chinese (Simplified)

Japanese

Portuguese (Brazil)

Italian

Chinese (Traditional)

Polish

Turkish

And here’s the latest trailer on YouTube:

Thank you for following Meowphoria and my games! I’ll keep improving to create a masterpiece!

You can also support me by purchasing the Meowphoria Original Soundtrack, meow~