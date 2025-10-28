 Skip to content
Major 28 October 2025 Build 20487836 Edited 28 October 2025 – 07:32:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Meowphoria - a game about catgirls, has been released!!!

The release day took place on Wednesday, October 22. The development lasted almost 3 years and was done entirely by one person – me.

Meowphoria is fully available in 12 languages:

  • Russian

  • English

  • French

  • German

  • Spanish (Spain)

  • Chinese (Simplified)

  • Japanese

  • Portuguese (Brazil)

  • Italian

  • Chinese (Traditional)

  • Polish

  • Turkish

And here’s the latest trailer on YouTube:

Thank you for following Meowphoria and my games! I’ll keep improving to create a masterpiece!

You can also support me by purchasing the Meowphoria Original Soundtrack, meow~

