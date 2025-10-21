 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20487807 Edited 21 October 2025 – 23:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello again!

This update brings some additions and fixes from recent feedback!

Updates

  • VSync now locks at 60fps when disabled(recommended). Enabling it will lock at your monitor's frame rate.

  • Removed the old graphic settings, added volume profiles on URP for controlling video changes.

  • Cleaned up some serialized objects.

  • Put the live game preview on the audio/video tab.

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue causing the ability to move the coin stack left or right with player input.

New

  • Added custom options for Bloom, Shadows, MSAA and Rendering Scale to help balance resource usage.

  • Added Twitch auto connect feature. As long as you're logged in, it will auto connect at startup.

  • Added a Logout feature if you need to clear the account settings.

  • Added a Toggle to hide/show the Pog & Slammer teaser objects.

Still adding some more updates and more control over layouts. I wanted to at least get this update out.
Report bugs on the Discord and happy dropping!

