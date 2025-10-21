Hello again!



This update brings some additions and fixes from recent feedback!

Updates

VSync now locks at 60fps when disabled(recommended). Enabling it will lock at your monitor's frame rate.

Removed the old graphic settings, added volume profiles on URP for controlling video changes.

Cleaned up some serialized objects.

Put the live game preview on the audio/video tab.

Fixes

Fixed an issue causing the ability to move the coin stack left or right with player input.

New

Added custom options for Bloom, Shadows, MSAA and Rendering Scale to help balance resource usage.

Added Twitch auto connect feature. As long as you're logged in, it will auto connect at startup.

Added a Logout feature if you need to clear the account settings.

Added a Toggle to hide/show the Pog & Slammer teaser objects.



Still adding some more updates and more control over layouts. I wanted to at least get this update out.

Report bugs on the Discord and happy dropping!