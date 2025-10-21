 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 NINJA GAIDEN 4 Escape From Duckov Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 October 2025 Build 20487636 Edited 21 October 2025 – 23:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Removed the first phase of the Treant fight on Nightmare

  • Fixed a bug where the Treant could be pushed around by minions

  • Fixed an item generation error that was likely causing Memory Crystals to generate ~8% less often than they should

  • Fixed a bug where ending a run could cause loot to fail to transfer

  • Fixed a bug where the Arcanist "Fireball" ability could scale in size infinitely

  • Fixed a bug where Steamworks could fail to shut down on game exit, causing Steam to think the game was continuing to run

  • Reduced the memory allocations caused by generating items. This may improve load times on longer runs

Changed files in this update

Depot 2052161
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link