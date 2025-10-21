Removed the first phase of the Treant fight on Nightmare
Fixed a bug where the Treant could be pushed around by minions
Fixed an item generation error that was likely causing Memory Crystals to generate ~8% less often than they should
Fixed a bug where ending a run could cause loot to fail to transfer
Fixed a bug where the Arcanist "Fireball" ability could scale in size infinitely
Fixed a bug where Steamworks could fail to shut down on game exit, causing Steam to think the game was continuing to run
Reduced the memory allocations caused by generating items. This may improve load times on longer runs
0.3.1 Hotfix #17
