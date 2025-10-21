Removed the first phase of the Treant fight on Nightmare

Fixed a bug where the Treant could be pushed around by minions

Fixed an item generation error that was likely causing Memory Crystals to generate ~8% less often than they should

Fixed a bug where ending a run could cause loot to fail to transfer

Fixed a bug where the Arcanist "Fireball" ability could scale in size infinitely

Fixed a bug where Steamworks could fail to shut down on game exit, causing Steam to think the game was continuing to run