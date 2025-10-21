Another small update with important bug fixes, thank you for your continued feedback!
Fixes & Changes
- Fixed an issue causing multiple horses to spawn in multiplayer.
- Adjusted rider seat position in Show Jumping.
- Fixed the Horse Market: if horses fail to load at game start for any reason, predefined “default horses” will now appear to ensure functionality even if the initial generation fails.
- Increased interaction distance for destroyable actors (trees & rocks).
⚠️ Known Issue: In multiplayer, your progress is currently not saved.
This will be fixed in an upcoming update.
Thanks again for testing and reporting! If the update doesn’t show up right away, please restart Steam.
To report bugs, join our Discord server
or post in the appropriate thread in the Steam discussion forum.
