21 October 2025 Build 20487427 Edited 21 October 2025 – 23:06:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Everyone! Here are the patch notes for the version I'm dubbing 1.0! This means that I will be bringing the game out of Early Access some time after the patch is released! Thanks everyone! I learned a lot from this process and hope to use the experience in the future too!

Gameplay

  • Added queues to many processes, making the game less jittery when things like the schedule phase changes

  • Adjusted rest decay and regain

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed another case where buildings would "loan" materials causing them to go negative

  • Fixed icon for when mines are producing clay to display correctly

  • Fixed Cook's floor change being an incorrect area

  • Fixed case where the rest stat was not updating correctly when there was no phase change in the schedule






















