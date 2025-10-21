Hello Everyone! Here are the patch notes for the version I'm dubbing 1.0! This means that I will be bringing the game out of Early Access some time after the patch is released! Thanks everyone! I learned a lot from this process and hope to use the experience in the future too!

Gameplay

Added queues to many processes, making the game less jittery when things like the schedule phase changes

Adjusted rest decay and regain

Bug Fixes

Fixed another case where buildings would "loan" materials causing them to go negative

Fixed icon for when mines are producing clay to display correctly

Fixed Cook's floor change being an incorrect area

Fixed case where the rest stat was not updating correctly when there was no phase change in the schedule












































