Added a "Notification" dot for if Notes are used on an entry.

Added more inline editors for Entity References, Entities, Doodads, and Lights.

Improved how status effects work on Characters.

Added an Inventory Index to Shop Sell Item Data Source.

Made "new items" in the inventory default to a count of 1 when adding.

Fixed a few misspellings in the editor.

Fixed an issue with Status Effects not applying to Enemies upon the start of a battle.

Fixed an issue with Shop Sell Item Data Source.

Fixed an issue with the starting map on the 2D RPG Sample.

Fixed an issue with Blobber controls not updating the direction of the hero.