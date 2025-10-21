 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20487261 Edited 21 October 2025 – 21:46:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added a "Notification" dot for if Notes are used on an entry.

  • Added more inline editors for Entity References, Entities, Doodads, and Lights.

  • Improved how status effects work on Characters.

  • Added an Inventory Index to Shop Sell Item Data Source.

  • Made "new items" in the inventory default to a count of 1 when adding.

  • Fixed a few misspellings in the editor.

  • Fixed an issue with Status Effects not applying to Enemies upon the start of a battle.

  • Fixed an issue with Shop Sell Item Data Source.

  • Fixed an issue with the starting map on the 2D RPG Sample.

  • Fixed an issue with Blobber controls not updating the direction of the hero.

  • Fixed an issue with inline Light editor not sizing appropriately.

