The Tweaks

In among some ME Tweaks, there's been a touch of re-styling around the games start screen & general feel. This is art work I had sitting about that I wanted to use as a splash loading screen initially but thought it would be better used (and also not do the annoying seconds wait to load behaviour) in the main game itself to change up the look a tad.

For the match engine; intelligence and strength have been slightly nerfed, whilst the thresholds for some decisions have also been lowered (a lot of good play was locked behind an int stat that was not achievable early on). This will get better with higher stats but will start to appear in lower INT players as well.

Striker behaviour has been altered. Unless you are instructing the team to push up, the strikers shouldn't be taking anywhere near as many shots from distance, and should be scoring even fewer of them. One issue was with clearances that were on target; the keeper behaviour was essentially "I'm good if it's not a shot" and would watch it fly in. This should not be the case anymore.

The New

MacOS Support has started. I prematurely had this up in the storefront from 094, so apologies if you bought it during that build, but it is now tested and working in 095.

Achievements have been loaded and should not only let you know they are happening in game, they should be working on Steam too.

Groundwork for Steam Cloudsaves was done in this release which should come good in the next few.