21 October 2025 Build 20487026 Edited 21 October 2025 – 22:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Laser Paddles has received an update! How exciting!

This update was started because of the Unity Security Issue announced in October of 2025. I could've just run the binary patcher and been done with it, but for reasons that I can't really explain, I decided to update the project to the newest LTS version of Unity. This broke a bunch of things that I had to fix.

Then for reasons that I can explain even less, I moved the project from the old Unity built-in renderer to their newer Universal Render Pipeline, and this broke a bunch more things that I had to fix.

And then to make it all worthwhile, I added a new Disco game mode that's really just super distracting and annoying to play.

But there you go. The first update in over 4 years. Amazing.

Windows Laser Paddles Content Depot 1079051
