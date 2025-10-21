Laser Paddles has received an update! How exciting!

This update was started because of the Unity Security Issue announced in October of 2025. I could've just run the binary patcher and been done with it, but for reasons that I can't really explain, I decided to update the project to the newest LTS version of Unity. This broke a bunch of things that I had to fix.

Then for reasons that I can explain even less, I moved the project from the old Unity built-in renderer to their newer Universal Render Pipeline, and this broke a bunch more things that I had to fix.

And then to make it all worthwhile, I added a new Disco game mode that's really just super distracting and annoying to play.

But there you go. The first update in over 4 years. Amazing.